Danielsville council members approved two rezoning requests Monday.
They gave the go ahead for the expansion of the townhomes on Crawford W. Long Street, approving the rezone from single-family to multi-family housing. They also approved five acres on Colbert-Danielsville Road (from the corner of Madison Street back toward Scout Hut Road) from agriculture to R-2 (residential) for the construction of single-family homes.
Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman noted that both these go along with Danielsville’s comprehensive plan for the city.
The council also reviewed a preliminary plat for the south side of Scout Hut Road (at the Sam Groves Street end) for the planned construction of 38 homes. Wideman noted that the inclusion of these homes on the city’s water system, in addition to revenue, will benefit the city system by providing water “in a closed loop” in the system which reduces the potential for water issues.
In other business Monday night, the council voted to approve several infrastructure expenditures.
They approved spending $83,569 of American Recovery Act federal grant funds to upgrade the Hillwood well site. Perry’s Plumbing and Electric, the lone bid on the project, will do the work, which will include housing, electrical and other upgrades.
They also approved a $15,800 bid by Whitfield Asphalt and Paving to patch large potholes on Hillwood Circle. Wideman said this would provide a temporary fix for residents until the road has to be repaved after sewer system upgrades are installed.
They also discussed the $750,000 grant recently awarded through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) which will cover expenses not included in the city’s United Stated Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) loan/grant package that will be used for the sewage pond and system upgrades.
The council approved a $15,000 bid by Clearview Property Management for new flooring and renovations to the city hall building.
They also approved a payment of $7,920 to Municipal Development Services (MDS) Madison, LLC in a combined agreement for a new waterline that was installed for the new DFACS central office behind city hall.
The council was also informed by Chief Williams that the sheriff’s office is investigating Tanah Distributors in Danielsville for possible violations in the sale of THC-laced products such as gummies and vape pens that could contain concentrations higher than permissible levels. Williams said the business is one of five in the county that the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for and that they are currently awaiting results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on materials seized. The council took no action on city licensing pending the results of the investigation.
Finally, Wideman told the council that Waste Pro has informed the city that there will be an increase for garbage services due to the company’s increased costs for fuel and labor. Wideman said there hasn’t been an increase in the company’s rates since 2016 and he did not expect this increase to be a large one, though the company has not informed them of the exact amount of the increase as of yet.
‘Christmas in Danielsville’
The council also discussed the annual Christmas in Danielsville event, which has expanded to include a city-wide celebration and shopping event Saturday, Dec. 11, with a number of in-town businesses decorating and participating in various events around town. The day will culminate in a tree-lighting, entertainment, hot chocolate and an opportunity for children to visit with Santa from 4 to 6 p.m. in Memorial Park. City officials were to meet with organizers later this week to finalize plans for the event.
Wideman and Police Chief Cleve Williams said they were pleased to see the community come together in this way with so many businesses participating. Wideman said the city maintenance department is paying special attention to the sidewalks to have them in good shape so that the community can walk from business to business and to the park in the evening, if they choose. He encouraged anyone who sees an issue with limbs, sidewalks or other issues within the city to call city hall so a work order for repair can be completed.
Jeff Strickland, who works with Georgia Metals, is helping to coordinate the event and he said they hope to have the old Danielsville Hardware Store, which is currently undergoing extensive renovations, cleaned up and painted in time for the event, though the store itself won’t be ready for a grand opening by that time. The council also commented on the other upgrades in town, including the old DFACS office (once a general store), which has received new paint and graphics relating to its history since it was purchased by MedLink for a medical office.
“A lot of good things are going on in town,” Wideman noted.
