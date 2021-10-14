Danielsville leaders took action Monday night to begin needed repairs on some roads and agreed to purchase a piece of heavy equipment for the city maintenance department.
The council voted to purchase up to $5,000 in crush and run for Hillwood Drive as a “temporary fix” until after new sewer lines are installed. An estimate from Garrett Paving (the only one received) to fully repair the road came in at $30,765. The council discussed that there it would be impractical to repair the road until sewer work is finished.
In the same motion, the council also approved repairing a dip that runs over a service line on Crawford W. Long Street at a cost of $10,990. Mayor Michael Wideman noted the dip in the roadway is getting progressively worse.
In other action, the city agreed to purchase a John Deere excavator at a cost of $43,700, along with a utility trailer at a cost of $7,945. Wideman noted that it may be several months before the excavator and trailer are delivered due to the backlog in production. The items will be paid for with federal Covid relief funds allocated to the city.
In other business, the council noted that the annual Halloween trunk or treat event will be held in the city parking lot on Sunday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m.
The council also continued to discuss the upcoming annual Christmas in Danielsville. Golden Pantry has offered to bring out its 1967 vintage Golden Pantry truck to serve as a setting for free Santa photos. They also agreed to help with drinks such as water and coffee for the event. The fire department will cook hot dogs, there will be exotic animals and the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter will host an adopt-a-pet event during the 4 – 6 p.m. event. Face painting, train rides, a tree lighting and other activities may also be featured, including performances from the high school drama club. The event will be held on Dec. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Mayor Wideman noted that the city has a stock of new solid waste trash carts available to citizens in need of a new or an extra cart. He also noted that any resident who is currently using another trash service to come to city hall to get their service moved to the city’s service. He said the city provides the service and needs everyone to use the same service in order to reduce wear and tear on city streets by large trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.