The City of Danielsville is moving forward with financing for city sewer upgrades.
The Danielsville City Council approved an interim USDA financing loan Monday with United Community Bank for $712,079 at a 1.9 percent interest rate. A resolution for the loan will be approved at a special called meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28, just prior to the council’s work session.
The council has been awarded a $3.2 million USDA loan to upgrade the sewer system in the city, but as part of that award, the city is required to use interim funding from a commercial lender first.
This loan is the first of two expected interim loans and includes a pay off the approximately $477,000 balance on a loan that was taken out earlier in the year to pay the school system for ownership of the city sewage pond located just behind the high school.
In related business, the council approved several upgrades to the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) software and hardware systems for both the water and sewer systems. These systems allow for automated control of industrial processes locally or by remote control. The upgrades will also include 24-hour remote support from system experts.
The council approved about $42,000 for these upgrades. The city will be reimbursed by SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) for the water upgrades and eventually by USDA loan funds for the sewer upgrades to the system.
They also agreed to upgrade the SCADA generators at a cost of $8,750.
Also, Monday night, the council approved up to $17,168 for a waterline associated with the new Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) building project. The current city waterline runs across the DFCS property (site of old board of education headquarters) and the mayor pointed out that this was correcting a mistake that former city leaders made in the way this water line was run.
City Clerk Susan Payne pointed out that the city will be reimbursed for this expense through 2021 SPLOST revenue.
Additionally, the council approved a revised SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) for the police department.
They also welcomed Josh Lester back as Public Works Supervisor. Lester previously worked for the city for many years, but left four years ago to pursue other interests. Lester told the council that he is working hard to catch up on projects and organization and asked for the council’s patience as he does this.
The council expressed confidence in the work he is doing.
They also approved up to $2,000 for new computer equipment for the front office.
BEER AND WINE LICENSE RENEWALS
The council approved beer and wine license renewals for the following city businesses: GBC, LLC (Golden Pantry), Mira, Inc. (Danielsville Quik Pick), Chetan, Inc. (The Corner Store), Walgreen Co. (Walgreens), LAZ 110, LLC (Roundabout Tobacco Store), P & R Petroleum, LLC (Citgo Foodmart) and Tabasco Mexican Grill 2, LLC.
Finally Monday night, the council agreed to allow Payne and Chief Williams to rollover their remaining vacation days to 2021 with the stipulation that they be used by June 30.
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL A SUCCESS
Saturday’s Christmas in Danielsville was a success, according to the city council and Police Chief Cleve Williams, who discussed the event at Monday night’s council meeting. Williams said turnout was good and that he appreciated each council members’ participation.
He also spoke of letters to Santa that some children submitted, mentioning one letter in particular in which the anonymous letter writer told Santa that he/she “did not want people to be hungry anymore.”
“Seeing the kids’ faces when they saw Santa made it all worthwhile,” said Mayor Michael Wideman.
