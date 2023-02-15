Danielsville city leaders agreed Monday to forgive half of a late fee for the county school system after a water bill wasn’t received by the December deadline. The action was taken after a policy discussion on late fees by the city council.
The school board office requested that the council consider waiving or reducing the penalty for late payment on its December 2022 bill. According to Mayor Michael Wideman, the BOE pays between $13,000 and $14,000 a month in water and sewer fees. Late payments are calculated as a percentage of the outstanding bill. The BOE’s December payment wasn’t submitted by the due date, resulting in a $1,474 late fee. The Mayor and City Clerk Kim Davis could find no record of the BOE paying late since 2012, when current records began.
The council spent time discussing the precedent a reduction or waiver might give to other businesses and government agencies utilizing city water.
Council member Libby Loftis asked the others to, “Think about it. It’s going to come up again. If we’re doing it for one, will we have to do it for all?”
When asked of the legal issues involved, City Attorney Bubba Samuels explained that the matter was not a legal but a practical one.
He asked, “Is the fee being collected at the expense of the taxpayers,” since both are government entities. Further noting, the city has a business obligation to make the water system profitable, and the late fees are not levied to recoup costs for the city.
With the council unsure of how to proceed, Loftis made a motion to forgive the late fee. The motion did not receive a second, so council member Steve Russum immediately made a motion to forgive half the late fee. That motion was approved, and the city will refund that portion of the bill to the BOE.
New Danielsville City Council member Nancy Federico brought up the matter during her first meeting at the table. She was sworn in Monday, replacing her husband, Joe.
In other matters, malfunctioning water meters also continue to be an issue. The city has been having trouble with readings and billing, but the mayor says the issue is nearly resolved. A procedural issue with software has been discovered and fixed, and the maintenance department will soon begin using a new laptop that the city has on-hand for inputting readings and billing. The old laptop the department had been using is outdated.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, Charles Temple asked about interest in the city taking ownership of the old American Legion Building on Crawford W. Long Street. The mayor and council are interested in the building for a meeting place and to rent out for events. However, they have asked Temple to have the city attorney review deeds and documents regarding the building, as the ownership is in question. Temple believes the county owns the land the building sits on, and he will need help in going through the correct channels to legally transfer the ownership.
The Danielsville City Council will conduct a budget meeting Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.