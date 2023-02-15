Swearing in

Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman swears in new city council member Nancy Federico, who has been appointed to fill her husbands term.

Danielsville city leaders agreed Monday to forgive half of a late fee for the county school system after a water bill wasn’t received by the December deadline. The action was taken after a policy discussion on late fees by the city council.

The school board office requested that the council consider waiving or reducing the penalty for late payment on its December 2022 bill. According to Mayor Michael Wideman, the BOE pays between $13,000 and $14,000 a month in water and sewer fees. Late payments are calculated as a percentage of the outstanding bill. The BOE’s December payment wasn’t submitted by the due date, resulting in a $1,474 late fee. The Mayor and City Clerk Kim Davis could find no record of the BOE paying late since 2012, when current records began.

