Danielsville’s City Hall will be closed until Monday, Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 among the staff.
According to the Danielsville Police Department, there will be no front end staff to handle payments, billing, or general inquiries over the phone during this time.
The police department will still be available by calling 706-795-2189 and leaving a message or you can contact them through their Facebook page. For emergency assistance, call 911.
Emergency contacts for maintenance personnel and other city workers are posted at city hall.
