Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman told the city council it’ll be “quite a while” before normal business functions at city hall get back to normal. The council moved forward with its regular business meeting Monday night without a formal agenda or the usual monthly reports.
The city, like the county, state and much of the country, has been struck recently by an outbreak of COVID-19 infections among the city’s small staff.
City hall reopened on a limited basis Monday after being closed for a week. Wideman said that city residents needing assistance would need to be patient for the foreseeable future. He noted that some staff are back on the job and the city’s police department is functioning. Residents may get voicemail when they call the office, but should leave a voicemail with their name and number.
“All of our numbers and contact information are posted outside the front door of city hall as well,” Wideman said.
For emergency assistance from law enforcement, residents should continue to call 911.
The council heard reports from maintenance supervisor and the police chief. Wideman noted it may be necessary to hold a called meeting if other business arises before next month’s scheduled meeting.
