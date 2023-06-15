In his monthly report, Danielsville police chief Cleve Williams received approval from the Danielsville City Council to purchase a new solar-augmented speed sign. The sign, which will be placed at the south city limits on Hwy. 29 and cost about $4,000, he hopes will slow traffic coming into the city off the new bridge. The speed sign currently located in the city hall parking lot will be sold to offset purchases in the department next year.
Williams also reported preliminary receipt of a federal Flock Grant of at least $20,700, which he plans to utilize to purchase more technology for identifying vehicles in the city. The council voted to accept those funds and he said he will continue to report on the details of the grant as he learns more.
Finally, Williams presented a request for the city to consider changing probation servicing companies. The city currently utilizes the quasi-government agency with the Northern Judicial Circuit, but a recent audit revealed that staffing issues may have prevented sentences and fines from being collected. In some cases, probation expired before probationers completed the punishment for convictions. Williams says a private company can more efficiently provide the service at the same cost to the city, emphasizing that accountability for crimes is his highest priority. He told the council that he will need to consult with the city attorney before formally requesting the change.
The city continues upgrades in water and sewage as well.
The DOT has approved the repairs of the water line at the south end of the city. Mayor Michael Wideman told the council that the materials have been ordered and he is waiting to coordinate a timeline to begin the renovation of the line to six inches. Wideman said he’s been assured that the repairs will be completed to reduce disruption to the five homes which will be impacted. Furthermore, he reported that the repair is eligible for ARPA funds received from COVID relief and will not come from the regular budget.
The city has received bids for upgrades to the lighting at the sewer pond, wells and pump stations. Those quotes were $38,000 and $33,000 for a total of eight lights. The mayor and head of maintenance Clarence Davis expressed concerns about the pricing and are investigating having an outside company place the lights near the pond and the city installing the other lights to save on the cost.
The mayor also reported that Hillwood Circle is in disrepair. The plan is to seek estimates to allow for travel on the street until the next time the city contracts for repaving. The roadway will be repaired enough for travel, but not repaved at this time.
