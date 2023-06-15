In his monthly report, Danielsville police chief Cleve Williams received approval from the Danielsville City Council to purchase a new solar-augmented speed sign. The sign, which will be placed at the south city limits on Hwy. 29 and cost about $4,000, he hopes will slow traffic coming into the city off the new bridge. The speed sign currently located in the city hall parking lot will be sold to offset purchases in the department next year.

Williams also reported preliminary receipt of a federal Flock Grant of at least $20,700, which he plans to utilize to purchase more technology for identifying vehicles in the city. The council voted to accept those funds and he said he will continue to report on the details of the grant as he learns more.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.