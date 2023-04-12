A Danielsville townhome development got the go ahead from city leaders Monday.
Only two citizens spoke, but the consensus was largely positive on the Danielsville public hearing to rezone 12 lots on Spring Lake Drive from DV-B to DV-R3. The rezoning application would allow for a new townhome development on the lots with over 100 units.
Both nearby landowners spoke largely in favor of the rezoning.
“I think this will be a very good thing to get in Danielsville for the businesses,” one adjacent landowner said. “They need patrons and people to spend money in them.”
April Hitchcock-Watson questioned the absence of the sewer and water report as her main concern with the project.
“While I’m not against the townhouses, I do think it needs to be in phases,” she said. Hitchcock-Watson encouraged the city council to consider waiting for the report before making the decision on the rezone.
The mayor and council had no response to the citizen’s request and unanimously approved the rezoning application during the regular meeting without discussion or questions.
In other business, the council heard a request from Georgia Metals to rezone a portion of the property the Strickland family owns from residential to business to allow for the construction of a new warehouse building. The small strip of land is adjacent to the businesses that currently operate along Hwy. 29. No action was taken on the application.
The council also heard a presentation about plans to establish a summer farmers’ market. A website, Facebook page, and promotion schedule are in the planning process. According to Mayor Michael Wideman, the plans should be finalized and ready for publication in the next couple weeks.
The general plan for the farmers market is to encourage a place for local producers to gather each Saturday morning during the summer to sell goods. Vendor fees for the farmers market will contribute directly to the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS). More information will be announced by the city as they are available. The first date for the farmers market is tentatively scheduled for June.
