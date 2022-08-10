Danielsville leaders are working to improve the town’s water and sewer systems, which serve both the county government and the school system, but it’s not all easy sledding.
The town has an ongoing $5 million sewer system project that will ultimately double the town’s sewer capacity, allowing for more commercial growth and a boost to the local tax base.
This project, through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), includes a 70-30 funding split between the USDA and the city, with the town taking out a $1.5 million loan to finance its 30-percent obligation.
“Luckily we locked in an interest rate when they were in the ground at 1.5 percent,” said Mayor Michael Wideman about the sewer project loan payments.
The project includes establishing a sewer treatment plant next to the existing sewer pond by the high school. It will include a pump station off Scout Hut Road, and it will involve tying the Sherwood Subdivision on the north side of town to the city sewer system.
Wideman said the city ran into a snag during the lengthy paperwork process for securing rights of way in the Sherwood area, and that process had to begin again from scratch. Those rights of way must be secured before any construction can begin.
“There had been a change made, and even the slightest change makes a big difference,” he said. “One pipe gets moved from here to here and then the next thing you know, you’ve had to move every pipe on down the line, which is on somebody else’s property, which now changes every foot.”
So the city is again going through that process, and Wideman said there’s a not a definitive timeline on when construction on the system upgrades will begin.
The town substantially increased its water rates several years ago to meet USDA requirements on paying back the loan for the project. The USDA had deemed the town’s rates too low to make sufficient payments on the debt. And so the council implemented a three-percent increase in water and sewer rates each subsequent year.
But the council voted Monday to ease off on the annual increases in water and sewer rates, dropping the annual rate increase to 1.5 percent for water and .75 percent for sewer.
“If only the federal government would do the same kind of stuff,” said Danielsville council member Joe Federico said after the council’s vote.
In a separate matter, the council also discussed the progress of adding a fourth city well to its water supply. The town is served by three wells, one off Rock Quarry Road, one off Hwy. 98 and one off Hwy. 29. The council started the process over a year ago to add the “Hillwood” well in the Sherwood Subdivision to the city system, which serves about 600 customers, including the county government and school system.
“It’s almost done now,” said Wideman. “Hopefully by end of the month, we can have it up and running and all of our water tests back and more water coming to the system.”
In other matters, the council is keeping its tax rate steady for 2022 at 4.5 mills. Because of the increase in property assessments, the tax increase on a home with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $43.26 in Danielsville. City revenues off property taxes will be up 15.92 percent for 2022.
“I think with the increase we’re getting from the property value assessments, it should be enough for our daily operations and to help supplement any emergencies that might come up,” said Wideman.
The council discussed the issue of trash flushed down toilets at the county jail clogging up the city sewer system. And the group is considering a fee for dealing with that trash. Councilman Steve Russum noted that two city workers must work about an hour at a time each week to deal with the issue. The council also agreed to purchase two vacuum pumps for the sewer system at a total cost of $2,500.
City police chief Cleve Williams reported that the department issued 45 tickets over the past month and received 85 calls for service.
The town will join with the Chamber of Commerce to put on a Christmas festival Dec. 10, with a rain date of Dec. 11. Wideman said there will be hayrides and more vendors than last year.
