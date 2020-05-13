The City of Danielsville tentatively plans to re-open city hall to the public June 1.
The town council discussed the matter during a May 11 Zoom meeting, trying to determine what guidelines will be put in place for the public at town hall.
City Clerk Susan Payne asked if masks could be required, and city attorney Bubba Samuels said that in court, a judge has the power to require a mask. But he said it’s not clear that the council does.
“So basically we’re going to take a gamble?” asked Payne.
Samuels said the issue is the same statewide.
“It’s a moving target and that’s what we have across the state,” said city attorney Bubba Samuels.
Council member Jon Hendrix said the city could recommend that everyone in city hall wear a mask.
Payne said municipal court will resume at city hall Monday, but she said each person attending will need to wait in their car until their time with the judge. Those with court appearances will also have their temperature checked.
Samuels said the city needs to have guidelines spelled out and placed in view for the public before city hall reopens.
On a related note, Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman said that citizens who have complaints related to potential COVID-19 safety violations should call the city police department (706-795-2189) or the health department (706-795-2131), not 911.
“The role of our police officers is for our safety, and if you let them know a situation is not safe, they’ll respond,” he said.
In other matters, Wideman said the city received a “notice of violation” from the Department of Natural Resources for not submitting its July 2019 water report on time. It wasn’t completed until Aug. 21. He noted that all samples were clean and all tests were passed, but the town got a violation due to a tardy submission.
Council members noted that the city will soon have a new Internet option. Wideman said Paladin Wireless out Royston should have its equipment in place on the city’s water tower within three weeks. A company representative will be asked to make a presentation at the next council meeting to discuss the plans.
Wideman discussed plans to have a council member assigned to each department to serve as a liaison between the department and the full council.
“They’ll be your department’s voice on the city council,” said Wideman to the department heads.
The council talked about what debris and limbs are acceptable to be left by the road by Danielsville residents for city employees to pick up. No limbs should have a diameter of more than four inches. Branches should also not be left in a tangled mess that makes it time-consuming to pull apart.
Wideman urged everyone to participate in the 2020 Census. He said it only takes a moment.
“We need everyone to respond,” he said. “Every person has to be counted. This is the most simplified Census I have seen, just five or six questions. I remember years past they wanted to know how many toes are on your left foot. But this couldn’t be simpler.”
The council also agreed to purchase 100 water meters for $125 apiece. The city budgeted for the purchase of 160 meters this year.
