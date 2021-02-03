Danielsville’s city council met last week in a special called meeting to take care of some business it was unable to complete at the regular meeting earlier this month because so many of the staff were under quarantine with COVID-19 infections.
City Clerk Susan Payne, who was working from home facilitated the meeting, providing minutes, an agenda and other documents for the council.
In its first order of business, the council agreed to move part-time police officer Eric Cook to full-time beginning Feb. 1.
The council also voted to appoint Steve Russum as mayor-pro tem for 2021 and also approved the following city appoints for the new year: city auditors – Rushton and Co.; city judge – Robert Sneed; city attorney – Bubba Samuels; city engineer – B.G. Turnipseed Engineering; city clerk – Susan Payne; police chief – Cleve Williams; public works supervisor – Josh Lester; grave digger – Moore Vault; and election superintendent – Madison County Election Board.
Council members also set 2021 qualifying fees for the council set positions of Steve Russum and Jon Hendrix at $87.52 each. Both these seats will be up for re-election this year.
The council also heard that the USDA financing for the sewer project has been completed and deposited into the city’s bank accounts.
Finally, the council agreed to adopt the 2020 budget through March of this year due to set backs from the pandemic. The council is expected to revise and amend the budget for 2021 at that time.
A closed session was held for employee evaluations.
