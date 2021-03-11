Danielsville has a new building inspector.
The council voted Monday night to hire Safe Built Georgia, LLC as the new building inspection company after the city’s former inspector retired.
The contract renews annually and the rates are based on $90 per hour, with a two-hour minimum. Payne noted there may be an adjustment in the rate for the city’s health and safety inspections. She said both parties have agreed to work through this over the next few months to find the best solution.
In other business, the county agreed to approve the design and color scheme of the new LED city sign, as recommended by Police Chief Cleve Williams.
The council also voted to adopt an amended intergovernmental agreement between the Madison County Board of Elections and the city to handle city elections. The new agreement deals mainly with the annual fees for the voting equipment and possible future state requirements for voting equipment.
Finally, the county voted to hire the Steedly Firm to handle grant writing and administration with the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) for the city’s recent loan/grant package to upgrade the sewer system. The fee is $16,000 to be paid in two installments. They also voted to hire Turnipseed Engineering to handle engineering matters for the project. The sewer system project will spread over multiple years, with completion estimated to be February/March of 2023, according to Payne.
In other business, city clerk Susan Payne reported that the city received its first SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) payment under the county’s new distribution (General Obligation Bonds) plan on Monday. The city received $19,000 for their portion of SPLOST funds received by the county for July, August and September in 2020.
Mayor Michael Wideman announced that the city will no longer offer two weeks of paid leave for employees who test positive with COVID-19. He encouraged employees to use their best judgment if they feel they have had an exposure or are sick with COVID, but noted that time off from work would require them to use sick or vacation leave days. He said this is consistent with what other governments, such as the state, have already done.
