Danielsville may soon have a digital sign for the city hall parking lot.
New police chief Cleve Williams told the city council at its regular business meeting Aug. 10 that he plans to apply for a Walmart grant to pay for the sign.
City clerk Susan Payne said the sign would allow officials about office hours, events, interruptions of service, water leaks, etc.
The council also agreed to seek someone with a municipal water and sewer license to oversee the maintenance department. Daniel Turpin, who is the current department manager, will continue in as interim manager until someone is hired and after that will continue to serve as the crew leader.
The council accepted a bid from Jacob and Son Concrete Contractors, of Hull, in the amount of $20,000 to repair portions of sidewalk on Madison Street and on General Daniel Avenue North (both sides).
The council also discussed bringing a well in Sherwood subdivision online. Fortson Well Company will come and test the well to see how many gallons per minute it produces and is suitable to use.
In new business, the council approved an alcohol license for P&R Petro (old Citgo station) on General Daniel Avenue North.
They also approved a resolution for $40,000 in CARES act funds the city has received. Payne pointed out that the money has to be used by September 1 and can only be used for certain items, such as PPE. She said there was a clause in the resolution that would allow the city to give the funds to another agency in the county if they are unable to utilize them.
The council also discussed the need to hold three millage rate hearings. Though the city does not plan to raise its millage rate, the hearings are required since taxes will still increase due to countywide property evaluations being up. Danielsville’s taxes are expected to increase eight percent, which will be about $91,259, according to Payne.
