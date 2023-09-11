Utilities and city maintenance are continuing to improve in Danielsville.
In addition to the recent clearing of right-of-ways, the maintenance department is looking for a new side-by-side to complete work where parking the city truck is difficult. The city council approved a capital outlay of up to $19,000 for the purchase of that vehicle at its meeting on Monday.
After an inquiry from a utility company wishing to install new lines, the city has drafted a Utility Accommodation Ordinance. Once approved, the ordinance will allow the city to charge utility companies a fee for new installations.
Mayor Michael Wideman explained that the purpose of the fee is not to necessarily incur a profit but to recoup the ongoing cost of maintaining new utility lines in the future.
The council took no action on the draft ordinance. It will take up the measure at a future meeting and asked the city attorney to complete more research on local municipalities with similar ordinances and fees.
Council member Steve Russum commented on signs in the right-of-way and on power poles. He asked the maintenance department, police department, city hall administrators and fellow members to remind the representatives for events to remove them after events. He said that the power polls and the side of the roads are cluttered with signs well after events have ended. The mayor reminded the group that the city may remove signs from the right-of-way at any time and at its discretion.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the mayor reminded residents the deadline to register for the municipal election is Oct. 10. Citizens wishing to register may contact the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration for more information on voter registration.
The City of Danielsville meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
