Utilities and city maintenance are continuing to improve in Danielsville.

In addition to the recent clearing of right-of-ways, the maintenance department is looking for a new side-by-side to complete work where parking the city truck is difficult. The city council approved a capital outlay of up to $19,000 for the purchase of that vehicle at its meeting on Monday.

