Danielsville leaders heard an appeal from a Sherwood Subdivision resident Monday for action on a water runoff issue.
Steve Cutter of Hillwood Drive told Danielsville council members that the pond on the west side of Hwy. 29 just south of Rock Quarry Road has significant runoff when it rains, with stormwater flowing through a culvert under the state highway and onto his property.
“Every time it rains, I got a raging river behind my garage; it’s four feet deep,” said Cutter, adding that he carries flood insurance because of the threat from the nearby pond.
Cutter asked the council to do something about it. He said it’s a broader issue than just his property, adding that the highway culvert is eroding and could wash out. He said two other nearby ponds need attention, too.
Danielsville attorney Bubba Samuels said the council isn’t a regulatory agency on water runoff issues. He said the issue falls within the realm of the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Division. Cutter said he had already contacted the agencies and not gotten a response. Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman said the city would work to get the state to look into the matter, starting with the district engineer of the DOT.
Cutter said a culvert washout is inevitable without action.
“We’ve got to do something about this,” he said. “It’s not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when.”
Cutter also told the council that people are shooting fireworks in his neighborhood at 2 a.m., and he voiced dismay with the condition of some properties.
In other matters, Wideman reported that there had been a number of water leaks in the city over the past month. He said the city maintenance staff had done a great job repairing the issues in a timely matter. The mayor added that the city needs to provide cool drinks for the department, which works for hours in the heat. A new pump is also needed to help remove water where there are leaks.
The city’s infrastructure has been a focal point of the council for years, and the town was awarded a grant/loan package last year from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to tackle upgrades. Wideman said Monday that the upgrades should be completed in the next two to two-and-a-half years.
Wideman also noted that the city will receive funds from the American Rescue Plan, but he said the town is still waiting on an exact dollar figure.
The mayor said a new city well should be online in the next six-to-nine months. In an unrelated matter, he said the town may need to review its ordinances regarding peddlers selling merchandise in town. He said there had been discussions with the Chamber of Commerce about an intergovernmental agreement on the matter, but he said that wasn’t a legally viable option for the city.
Wideman said the town plans to hold its mill rate steady this year. However, with property values increasing in the city, the town will receive more property tax revenues. So it must hold three public hearings, which he said will be before each of its next three planned meetings. He also said qualifying for council seats three and four, currently held by Steve Russum and Jon Hendrix, will be in August. He showed council members a photo of the sign design planned for the parking lot off Hwy. 29 by city hall, which will have a digital scroll where announcements can be advertised and local businesses can be promoted.
“It’s a much overdue addition” he said.
City police chief Cleve Williams reported that his department received 190 calls during May, conducted 68 traffic stops and issued 80 citations and 55 warnings. Fuel costs for the department in May were $456. Williams said the department is holding the last remaining police car from auction and looking at acquiring a Ford Taurus Interceptor and securing a safety grant to equip it. The chief reported that the department's new Glocks have been received. He said the department hosted a Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) May 14 where the department made three custodial arrests, two drug-related cases, wrote six citations and towed one vehicle.
