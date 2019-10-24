Danielsville officials called a meeting Oct. 18 with county, industrial authority and school representatives to ask, once again, for financial assistance with badly needed sewer infrastructure upgrades.
The city has pleaded with the county for additional SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) for quite a while, pointing out that as the county seat they host not only the majority of county government offices, but also the school board offices and several schools within their service area, which swells their “daytime population” significantly (SPLOST is allocated to cities strictly on their number of full-time residents, based on the 2010 Census).
Mayor Todd Higdon and city clerk Susan Payne met with Jack Stanek, the USDA’s Director of Community Programs about financing for those upgrades a few weeks ago and he told them that the city’s current revenue from the system, combined with current debt obligations, will make them ineligible for a federal government loan/grant package.
With that in mind, Mayor Todd Higdon, on behalf of the city, asked the Board of Education (BOE) to “forgive” two loans with an approximate combined balance of $500,000 that the city is paying to the school system for the sewer pond purchase and previously performed improvements.
Higdon also asked the county to provide $800,000 of the $1.6 million allocated to the industrial authority from the upcoming 2020 SPLOST as a joint infrastructure project.
Higdon and Payne told those present that the only other option for the city would be to raise sewage fees significantly on high volume users, such as the school system (the largest user) and the county government offices, which include the county jail. Higdon said sewage rates could increase as much as four fold, placing a significant burden on county and school system budgets, which would in turn place a greater burden on taxpayers.
Stanek, who was also present for the joint meeting, had encouraged the city to seek this assistance as a way to free up debt obligations and lower the overall amount of loan funding needed, as well as to avoid drastically increasing rates.
Stanek told meeting attendees Friday that until the city is approved for a loan/grant, there is no way to know the amount that will be approved, or to know how much will be a grant (requiring zero repayment) and how much will be a loan (which will require repayment, along with a percentage of matching funds). He said interest rates for USDA funding is currently at historic lows.
According to representatives of Turnipseed Engineering, the city’s engineering firm, the wastewater plant upgrades will involve turning the sewer pond into a conventional plant that will double the permitted capacity of the current facility from 75,000 gallons of maximum intake per day to 150,000 gallons of intake per day. They say the current system is based on 1970s technology and is not sufficient for today’s demands. It was also noted that the struggling sewage system has received 20 EPD (Environmental Protection Division) notice of violations since 2014, according to city officials.
The cost estimate for the planned upgrades carries a price tag of approximately $2.4 million and is expected to be sufficient for the next 20 to 40 years. But in addition to the upgrades, the city also wants to obtain funding to run new sewer lines and install lift stations to supply sewer service to the south side of town, including the Sherwood subdivision as well as to some smaller areas on the east and west sides of town where current sewer lines end. That part of the project is estimated to cost $1.8 million. Many of the lots in Sherwood are too small for private septic systems and other larger lots have failing or failed septic systems that do not allow enough room to install a new system, making a number of lots uninhabitable, city officials said.
Engineers emphasized that there are two objectives for the Danielsville sewage system: to increase effectiveness in the short-term (provide modern treatment) and economically provide sewer to areas within the city not currently served.
They also pointed out that any large business that wanted to locate in or around Danielsville (for example a truck stop that could require 25,000 gallons per day of sewer capacity and provide a number of jobs) would be unable to be accommodated by the current system.
“This project can't be completed all at once,” Payne told The Journal later. “It will be necessary to complete the work in stages and some parts will most likely get dismissed as part of the overall plan. Keeping all of this in perspective, getting just the plant will not solve all the problems. Some construction of new pipe lines and lift stations will have to be a part of the plan in order for the city to have more revenue to pay for the plant.”
Payne said city officials see these projects as being hand in hand to some extent. She provided figures earlier supplied to the city council that showed the average usage among all of Danielsville’s water customers over the previous 12 months (through the end of September). Of the 12.5 million gallons on average taken into the system annually, 59 percent of the waste came from county and school entities within the city. These include such facilities as the jail, schools and school board offices, the government complex and others (engineers pointed out that this percentage could increase to 83 percent at peak conditions). The remaining 41 percent came from city residents and small businesses.
Industrial authority acting chairman Josh Chandler asked engineers about the possibility of relocating the sewer system outside of the city limits in an area where there was more room for the plant to expand. Engineers said based on their estimates, such a relocation would cost $4.8 million, without any expansion of service, making it cost prohibitive.
Chandler requested that the engineers provide him with projected sewage rate estimates for users with just the $2.4 million upgrade, based on a 100-percent loan (no grant included). Stanek pointed out that the USDA funding would not be issued as a 100-percent loan, though the amount of grant funds in the mix is not possible to determine ahead of time.
Engineers pointed out that there are a number of other funding sources outside the USDA that can be utilized, but that the city started with the USDA because it is “the biggest player” and has the longest loan repayment terms and lowest rates.
“We’re in a situation of no choice, it’s SPLOST (funds) or raise taxes,” Higdon said.
BOE Chairman Dr. Robert Hooper, who was there presenting the school system, told the city he appreciated the information and would take what he had learned back to his fellow board members and the superintendent for consideration.
BOE/Danielsville loan history
Below is an explanation of the loans the city is currently paying the BOE.
Danielsville and the BOE entered into an agreement for continued use of the pond site in March 1984. At that time, the BOE owned the land that the sewer pond is on (it is located directly behind the high school). That agreement stated that the BOE would allow the city to use the premises for a waste treatment facility for Danielsville to include the BOE and schools located within the city’s corporate limits. As part of this lease agreement, the city agreed to treat the sewerage from the BOE and schools, with all fees for this service waived. That lease was set to expire Dec. 31, 2013; however, prior to the end of that agreement, the city and the BOE entered into a new agreement in September 2012, which includes the loans previously mentioned. One loan, for $497,000, was to purchase the wastewater pond from the school system and another $103,000 loan was for the city to make improvements on the sewer system. The school system currently pays sewage fees to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.