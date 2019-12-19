Ray Studdard said he’s thankful to be alive and grateful to those who helped him on the night of Nov. 3, when he suffered a medical emergency while driving home on Hwy. 174.
Studdard said his left foot had been bothering him all day, moving out of his control. He was returning from work as a radio disk jockey in Hartwell when he felt his left leg freeze up.
“It came all the way up my left side,” he said. “And I had no idea what was going on. I had to practically stop right there in the middle of the road, because I couldn’t drive anymore. And everything just kind of went dark and blacked out on me. I think I was out maybe 20 minutes and then finally came to.”
The Danielsville resident said he managed to move the car to a ditch.
“I opened the door and got my foot out,” he said. “My foot was real heavy. Then I fell out on the ground into the ditch, beside the car. And I was trying to put it in park, but I couldn’t reach up there to the gear. And somebody just happened to be driving by and they saw me. So the guy came over and put the car in park for me. They called 911 and so I was laying beside the car. And the last thing I remember were three Madison County deputies talking to me telling me to hang on, that everything was going to be OK. And everything just blacked out and I had another one right there.”
Studdard said the next thing he remembered was waking up in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center the following afternoon. He said he was diagnosed with fluid on the brain and has been told he will need the fluid drained.
“They said the procedure will involve a shunt and draining; I’ve got to get an MRI,” he said. “I haven’t had any episodes since then, but I’m not allowed to drive for six months.”
He offered a thank you to those who have helped him recently.
“People in the community have been helping me out, like giving me rides to the doctor,” said Studdard. “And I really appreciate that.”
He also voiced gratitude to those who assisted him that night in November.
“Madison County has the best EMTs and law enforcement,” said Studdard. “And I wish I knew the couple that was there to help that night. I’d like to meet them. They were a big help and I’d like to meet the deputies and the paramedics who helped out that night. I’d like to thank them in person.”
He asked that anyone involved in helping him that night to call him at 706-795-0204 or 762-217-9089 so that he can express his thankfulness.
(0) comments
