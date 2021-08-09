A Danielsville man has been named as the suspect in the murder of a postman in Banks County.
Deputies in Banks County attempted to stop Larry Steven Grogan, 49, of Danielsville, as a person of interest in the murder of Asa “Junior” Wood, 59, of Commerce, who was shot to death Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. while delivering mail on his rural route along Hebron Road in Banks County.
A vehicle chase began and ended in Grogan leaving the roadway along Hwy. 51 near its intersection with Payne Road. Grogan got out of the vehicle and fired a rifle at two deputies. The two deputies returned fire, injuring Grogan. He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. The two deputies were not injured.
There are several pending charges against Grogan.
