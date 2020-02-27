Take our sewer system, please.
That’s the message from the City of Danielsville to the Madison County government.
City leaders say that the sewer pond behind Madison County High School is nearing capacity. That pond handles sewage for city residents, businesses, the county government, the county jail and schools in Danielsville.
The town doesn’t have the financial leverage that the county government has. It can’t secure grants or loans at the same scale as a bigger government entity. And now that plans are in the works for a nearly 14,000-square foot Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) facility in town, the city is asking the county to take over the sewer services in the county seat.
“City officials feel that the operation of the only sewer infrastructure, servicing city residents and businesses, county government facilities and a multiple number of schools, may be better served by the county due to the vast resources available through the county government that could be utilized to properly expand the current system,” wrote new Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman to county commission chairman John Scarborough and the county commissioners. “That being said, would the county consider taking operation of the sewer system in an effort to better the sewer services needed to continue growth in both the city and the county?”
Wideman followed his letter by approaching county commissioners in person Monday at their regular meeting. He asked the board to consider taking the sewer system. Commissioner Tripp Strickland said he appreciated the city’s request, adding that “it’s a step in the right direction” and that he is interested in doing “anything we can do to enhance the county seat.”
“I know that’s a burden on y’all,” Strickland said to Wideman regarding the sewer system.
Commissioner Theresa Bettis added: “We’re all on the same team.”
No votes were taken Monday. Scarborough suggested that the matter might be taken up Tuesday at the county industrial authority meeting. However, the IDA didn’t talk about the proposal Tuesday. The industrial authority oversees the county’s water and sewer services.
RECENT TENSIONS
The city’s request comes amid recent tensions between the city, the county government and school system regarding the sewer system, the DFACS building and increased water rates.
Danielsville has struggled to find funds to upgrade its sewer system. The town sought financial aid from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to upgrade its sewer pond. But the USDA has denied funding city projects, because it says debt services will be too severe on a town of so few residents.
Wideman said the financial predicament left the town with few options. So it significantly raised water rates on the county school system and county government in January. School and county officials were not pleased with this move.
“While the new rate structuring was not adopted to intentionally cause a financial burden on the BOC or the BOE, the council found themselves in a place of financial burden and felt there was no other solution available at that time, except to try and spread the burden more equally among the users of the sewerage system in order to afford the inevitable debt service we are going to face,” wrote Wideman.
A DECISION POSTPONED
The water rate matter coincides with the rezoning request by the school system for the old school board office property off Hwy. 29 across the road from Burger King in Danielsville. The school system is selling the land to developer Don Chandler of Municipal Development Services, who was awarded a $5 million state contract to construct a new DFACS building at the site. The property is zoned residential and the school board has requested that the city council rezone the property to commercial so Chandler can proceed with tearing down the old school board office and constructing a DFACS facility.
The council tabled a decision on that matter earlier this month as questions arose about an easement across private property to serve as the entrance to the new facility. Danielsville leaders will consider the matter again at their regular March meeting.
While the easement issue remains, the council has said its primary concern with the construction of a new DFACS building is the proposed sewage capacity for the facility.
“As far as the proposed DFACS building, city officials are pro-growth and not necessarily opposed to new construction of the proposed building,” wrote Wideman. “The real concern for city officials is the sewer capacity requested (40,000 gallons per month). Giving a guarantee to one consumer to use all of the remaining available capacity would be irresponsible of city officials, since, officials know they currently have no immediate means of expanding the current system.”
The mayor added that there would be “no new growth possible until the wastewater pond receives upgrades supporting expansion.”
Chandler and Scarborough said they have received assurances from city engineers that the sewage pond has enough capacity to handle the addition of a new DFACS building.
Last April, David Tyre of Turnipseed Engineers, who provides engineering services for the Danielsville sewer system, said “the pond has the capacity to handle the new sewer flows.”
But he added that expansion is needed.
“The flows are increasing though and we are going to need the planned permit increase to 150,000 gallons per day sooner rather than later,” wrote Tyre.
On Feb. 12, Tyre wrote to Danielsville City Clerk Susan Payne, telling her that “the capacity of the pond is either exceeded or very close to it.” He wrote that adding the DFACS facility without expanding the sewer system will limit what the city can do moving forward.
“…Adding the DFACS building sewer usage without expanding…may prevent the city from providing sewerage service to its citizens who are currently on septic systems, or expanding service for growing county or board of education facilities,” wrote Tyre.
Payne said the town can’t handle the DFACS building without an upgrade to the sewer system.
“If the city council agrees to reserve the requested 40,000 gallons per month of sewer, the city's sewer will be maxed and there will be no additional space for future residents, growth of schools and expansion of county facilities,” she said.
CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN TOWN AND COUNTY
Scarborough has said the new DFACS facility is a big plus for the county and that he has not seen anything specific in terms of data that should keep the town from approving the rezoning for the facility. He has made it clear that he intends to get the facility constructed in Madison County to serve DFACS clients whether or not city officials are on board.
Along those lines, Scarborough sent an email to Wideman on Feb. 13 informing the mayor that he is considering options on how to proceed with the DFACS building. He said he sent a letter by certified mail informing the council that the county is providing a 90-day notice of termination of an intergovernmental agreement that allows the city to have a maintenance facility on county property. If an access to the DFACS facility is not available at the current entrance, then the county could establish an entrance where the current city maintenance building sits.
“While it is undetermined at this time whether that property would actually be needed to grant access to the proposed location for the new DFACS facility, it is nonetheless the county’s desire to initiate the 90-day notice to terminate should it be needed, thus eliminating another potential delay in the process,” wrote the BOC chairman.
Danielsville leaders were not happy about this notice.
Mayor Pro Tem Joe Federico responded to Scarborough’s letter on Feb. 13, saying that he will not be “pressured by your vindictive intentions” to vote for the proposed DFACS facility.
“We as the Danielsville City Council along with our past and present mayors have worked diligently for what we believe to be in the city and its residents’ best interest,” wrote Federico. “I also believe we will not waiver to the county’s desires knowing that the proposed project will have negative impacts on the city. I would sincerely recommend in the future, the BOC and BOE would include city officials in their planning sessions so situations like this one can be avoided going forward.”
Scarborough said he is not acting out of vindictiveness.
“It seems extremely short sighted that you see no benefit to the citizens of Danielsville having this new facility,” wrote Scarborough in response to Federico. “I do not share your view or those of the council if it is theirs as well, that there are only negative impacts to the city. I’m sure Danielsville residents would appreciate the services a new and modern facility would afford those in need.”
Scarborough said a rezoning is not actually needed to locate the facility on the property.
“As a final note, the county was not compelled to bring this rezone application before the city,” he wrote. “It did so after numerous conversations suggested the partnership might be improved. I’m still waiting to see evidence of that.”
