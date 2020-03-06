The Danielsville City Council approved a loan with United Community Bank during a special called meeting held Sunday morning, March 1 that will allow them to pay off the balance on two intergovernmental agreement loans with the board of education.
The city and BOE made the agreement in 2012 to purchase the sewer pond from the school system and to do $103,000 of urgent upgrades that the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) required at that time.
Under the agreement, the city agreed to pay loans totaling about $600,000 to the BOE over 30 years at a 3.13 percent interest rate.
That agreement replaced an older 30-year agreement from 1984 that allowed the city to use the school system’s sewage pond to also provide sewer service to the county government offices, residents and businesses in the city, while taking over the maintenance of the sewer system, which the school system was no longer interested in maintaining.
In return for use of the pond, the school system received free sewer services from 1984 until the new intergovernmental agreement in 2012.
Under that new agreement, the school system began paying sewer fees under the city’s rate schedule at that time.
And while the 2012 agreement allowed for expected increases in water and sewer rates by the city over time, a specific clause termed a “rate increase offset” noted that if the “city’s water or sewer rates increased at a rate greater than the cost-of-living index for Madison County,” that the monthly payments made by the city to the BOE “shall be increased by the amount of the percentage water sewer rate increase minus the then current cost of living index increase” for the county.
In January, the city council dramatically increased water rates on the school system, by 148 percent, and on the county government by 42 percent (according to a comparison of pricing on old and new rates for December 2019 usage). City clerk Susan Payne explained that the difference in the increase is due to the fact that the schools are within the city and some of the county services are in the out-of-city zone, which already had higher rates.
The rates were increased, according to city leaders, because the sewer system is old and in need of serious attention and expansion to serve future growth of the school system, government offices and an expected influx of residences and businesses within the city itself.
The city has approached the county and schools about financial help in dealing with the situation, including asking for more SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) money, however, the financial assistance the city sought has not materialized.
In response to the increased rates, the cost-of-living index clause in the intergovernmental agreement was pointed out to the city, which in turn almost doubled the city’s payments to the school system each month.
The city was paying the BOE $2,571 per month on the two loans and over the past two months it has been required to pay an additional $2,700 and $2,400 respectively. Payne said that those amounts have gone directly toward the principal.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the two payments were different because they are tied to what the school system pays each month for water usage.
Payne said paying off the loan with the BOE allows the city to get a better rate and to finally own the sewer pond, which they recently offered for the county to take over.
The loan repayment also provides a lump sum back to the BOE that, if they choose, can be set aside to help with the increased water and sewer rates, she added.
“We understand it affected their budget negatively, we just felt there was no other option available, (due to the city’s financial burden)” Payne said.
The city’s new loan with United is at 2.55 percent interest for a 15-year term and pays off the remaining $491,578 balance to the BOE. Payne said the loan will be shown in the city’s sewer fund accounts as a debt obligation, with the city as the guarantee.
There have been recent tensions, not only over the increased rates but over a proposed new Department of Family and Childrens Services (DFCS) office on the site of the old school board office off General Daniel Avenue at Mary Ellen Court. City leaders say the building will “max out” the sewer system’s current service capabilities.
Williams said that the city paying off the loan “still doesn’t mean that the water and sewer rates are not excessive, especially in comparison to what they pay other cities.”
And Williams said the school system plans to approach the city council at its regular business meeting next week to ask for a reduction in those water and sewer rates.
“I am spending an awful lot of time on this when I should be working with students and staff on other things,” Williams added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.