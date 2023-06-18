Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.