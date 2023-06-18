On June 8, the Danielsville Police Department was awarded a $20,700 grant under the Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction Grant.
This grant was offered to all law enforcement agencies across the state. The Danielsville Police Department applied for this grant in November of 2022 to fund the placement of two Flock solar-powered cameras in the city for a four-year term.
As one of major arteries of traffic between Hartwell, Royston, South Carolina and Athens, individuals who have a proclivity towards criminal behavior and actions are using Hwy. 29 and Hwy. 98 to avoid the heavily patrolled Interstate 85 roadways. These cameras will be used to monitor and detect wanted or of-interest/suspect vehicles. Additionally, they provide potential investigative leads on crimes committed by transitory persons such as a theft at a local store where there may only be vehicle description and the suspects are not locals.
The Danielsville Police Department will share access to these devices with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in furtherance of their goals to address crime in the county.
