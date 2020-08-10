The county seat is positioning itself for expansion.
Danielsville leaders voted last week to proceed with a “letter of condition” for a $5,986,000 loan/grant package from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for sewer upgrades and expansion.
The loan portion of the package is for $3,186,000 to be paid back over 40 years at an interest rate of 1.125 percent, which USDA officials Rhonda Burnette and Kathleen Henderson said was the lowest rate in memory. The remaining $2,677,000 will be administered through a USDA grant. The funds also include $94,500 in tap fees and a $28,500 research grant.
The monthly payment will be $8,252 and the loan will be secured by a $3,186,00 wastewater revenue bond.
Mayor Michael Wideman and the council expressed their pleasure at the city finally be able to qualify for a USDA loan/grant package and were particularly pleased by the low interest rate.
USDA officials explained that the interest rate cannot go up between accepting the letter of condition and the loan closing, but if it were to drop even more, the city would get that rate.
The city has raised its water and sewer rates in recent months, particularly on its high-user customers, which include county government and school system entities. They also implemented a small yearly increase on both commercial and residential customers. These actions enabled them to be able to secure the loan by showing they would have the refunds to repay the loan.
The next step will be to bid the project.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Mayor Wideman said after the vote. “I think this will be a turning point for us by doubling the sewer capacity that will in turn help to grow Danielsville.”
The city has been working on trying to obtain a federal funds since 2015, according to Turnipseed Engineering officials.
City Clerk Susan Payne said the approximately 400 existing sewer customers will be able to hook onto the new system free of charge, without a tap fee.
