Danielsville City Hall has reopened to the public.
The city council voted Monday night to reopen city hall during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The building has been closed due to COVID-19 precautions.
Those entering the building must wear masks and maintain social distancing guidelines, city clerk Susan Payne said. Patrons should also not come into the building if they are experiencing a fever, cough or other flu-like symptoms.
In other business Monday night, the council approved the 2020 budget as the 2021 budget with only minor cost-of-living adjustments. The 2021 budget process had been delayed due to a coronavirus outbreak among the staff earlier this year.
The council voted to approve a $8,400 expenditure from the water fund to have the city’s Fairfield well “hydro-fracked” in an effort to bring its production back up to its original 200 gallons per minute. Payne said the maintenance staff has recently had to replace the pump and drive system in the well, causing it to be offline for a period of time. The well now produces about 99 gallons per minute and it is thought that hydro-fracking could increase the well’s performance. The price includes removing the pump and drive system during the process and reinstalling them once the process is complete.
Payne said Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds may be used later to refund the water department expenditures when they have more of those funds on hand.
The council agreed to have the Sherwood well site surveyed before the well house is built. The Sherwood well will give the city four municipal wells.
In another matter, Payne said that Government Circle will be closed to through traffic until at least Friday, April 16 so that work crews can dig and lay pipe for the new water line to service the new Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFACS) building being constructed on the old Board of Education office site.
A decision on amendments to the city’s nuisance ordinance was postponed until the city attorney has a chance to review it.
Payne said representatives from the city council and staff plan to attend a county meeting on the proposed T-SPLOST, which will be held Wednesday, April 28 at 6 p.m.
