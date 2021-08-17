Madison County High School, Danielsville Elementary School and the Early Learning Center will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) due to a power failure caused by storms earlier today. The After-School program at Danielsville Elementary School has been canceled.
All other Madison County Schools will operate their normal schedule. Early Center Students will be dismissed from their homeschools at regular time.
