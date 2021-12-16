Danielsville leaders plan to ditch the sewage pond behind the high school in favor of a mechanical sewer plant to be located near that pond. This will double the city’s sewage capacity, which will help the city serve current and future commercial developments in the town.
But the group needs an assist from the county school board — approximately half an acre of land.
David Tyre, project manager for Turnipseed Engineers, which is handling the project for Danielsville, and Mayor Michael Wideman spoke to the board of education Tuesday night. The town has $2 million in grant funding to help cover the cost of its $5 million infrastructure upgrades. However, the project has been in the works for five years and costs have risen.
Tyre explained that a half acre of school-owned property would be the most cost-effective locale for the city. He said the town could possibly trade properties if needed.
The engineer said sewage sludge would be filtered and dried in the mechanical sewage plant, then transported to a landfill, though no arrangements have been finalized on the landfill. He said the dried sludge would be emptied once a month.
“If there is an odor problem, there are things we can do,” said Tyre.
The engineer said sound from the plant would be minimal. There will be exterior lights. There would be two-to-three vehicles visiting the plant daily for maintenance purposes. The plant will be fenced. He said the water from the plant released into the South Fork of the Broad River will be cleaner than what is now released, adding that the pond has had citations from the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) and the mechanized plant would be a solution to its issues.
Wideman said the transportation of sludge from the site could be done at times when there’s not heavy school traffic. He noted that the city provides water and sewer service to the school system and the county government, which accounts for about 60 percent of its services, with city taxpayers accounting for about 40 percent.
He said the sewer system upgrade will help bring in commercial tax revenue, because some businesses don’t want to build their own sewage pond and can’t use septic systems, which prevents them from locating in Danielsville. A new plant would open the door for more businesses to consider the town.
Tyre said the plant could be operational within a year once the project moves forward.
The school board took no action Tuesday, but BOE chairman Robert Hooper asked the city to have a land survey done and to come back to the board in January, when the group can again consider the proposal.
