Danielsville residents will soon be able to keep up with city events through a new digital sign that will be mounted near city hall on General Daniel Avenue North.
The city council voted Monday night to purchase a seven-foot all-in-one monument LED sign at a cost of $10,885. The council also agreed to ask residents through the city’s Facebook page for suggestions on the information they would like to see on the sign.
In other business, the council approved a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) legal service agreement required for the financing of the city’s USDA loan for sewer system upgrades.
They also approved a new computer for the police department at a cost of $450.
Police Chief Cleve Williams noted that he had placed a commendation in the file of new full-time police officer Eric Cook for his response to a call in the city about an elderly woman who had fallen. Williams said Cook was praised by fellow officers and EMS workers for the way he handled the situation.
Mayor Michael Wideman asked maintenance supervisor Josh Lester to provide updates at the upcoming Feb. 22 work session on the progress of a new city well in Sherwood, the locations of remaining decades old water pipes so that valves can be installed before warm weather and to get in touch with Turnipseed Engineering in order give an update on the sewer system upgrade plans.
Wideman said the council will also discuss hiring a replacement for retiring building inspector Philip Gruber of Gruber Enterprises at the work session.
A closed session was held to discuss an employee evaluation.
Finally, the council recognized the late Sammy Hogan, a longtime water customer who passed from COVID-19 recently.
