Danielsville will soon have a city manager to handle its day-to-day affairs.

The town’s council is scheduled to approve an ordinance paving the way for a new position to be created. The council will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 at city hall for the third and final reading of the ordinance.

