Danielsville will soon have a city manager to handle its day-to-day affairs.
The town’s council is scheduled to approve an ordinance paving the way for a new position to be created. The council will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 at city hall for the third and final reading of the ordinance.
“We’re hoping to have the readings done by the end of December and have it passed and then be able to advertise the job starting in January,” said Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman. “We’ll probably give it a three-to-four week run to see what applications we get in and hopefully have someone by February.”
Wideman said he and council members have jobs and aren’t able to be at the city enough to oversee personnel matters and frequent meetings with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding the town’s planned infrastructure upgrades. The city aims to double its sewer capacity, opening the door for more commercial growth. The project has stalled but Wideman said the council is ironing out loan arrangements and hopes to begin with the bidding process soon.
“We’ve grown so big that somebody needs to be able to be there to make the small, everyday decisions and handle employee matters and have the power to do so,” said Wideman. “It won’t involve any of the mayor and council’s powers. It will just be helpful to have somebody who can give instruction right when it’s needed and be able to handle going to all the meetings for the USDA grant, meeting with the lawyers and handling stuff going forward like that.
Wideman said no salary has been established for the position.
“We have an idea of a salary range,” he said. “We haven’t honed in exactly on what that would be, but we’re getting close on that.”
In a separate matter, the council approved a rezoning last week for the Roundabout Tobacco Store at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 29 to relocate to the other side of the roundabout on the south side. The owners of the store rent the current space and own the new property and want to move across the road. The council heard from neighbors who opposed the move, but the group voted unanimously to approve the rezoning, paving the way for the relocation.
