Danielsville leaders voted last week to not enter into the bond agreement with the county government.
City clerk Susan Payne said the council believes the county’s decision to enter into a bond resolution was not a good financial move and that they don’t want to be a part of an agreement that may end up causing the county to have to raise taxes to make the bond payments if the 2020 SPLOST revenues fall short due to the current economic situation.
At a recent meeting between several cities’ officials, they said they were blindsided by the bond resolution passed by county commissioners without their input.
County voters approved the renewal of a one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) last year, which will fund a variety of local improvement projects. County commissioners projected just over $13 million in sales tax funds over the next six years. Roughly $1.6 million of that money will go to the county’s municipalities.
The board of commissioners voted recently to move forward with a bond resolution that will allow the county — and the cities if they opt in — to get cash right away to move forward with sales-tax-funded projects. The bond functions as loan at just less than one percent that will allow $9 million in up-front cash to be split between the government groups that participate.
Danielsville’s leaders were among those who expressed dismay by the lack of communication from the county.
They said they weren’t consulted prior to the BOC’s action, even though the funding will now be dramatically altered, whether they sign on or not. Cities typically get their sales tax money on a monthly basis. The bond agreement would give them all of their cash up front. Town leaders said the county told them last year that everything would be the same as the last SPLOST renewal, but they said now there’s a major change without any consultation.
Danielsville will still their funds over time, but they won’t be paid until after the county makes its first bond payment.
If the county fails to collect enough for the bond payment, Danielsville officials, like other city officials, fear that the county would be forced to raise taxes.
“We don’t want to be a participant in that,” Payne said.
In other business, Danielsville residents are getting close to having a choice on who they use for Internet services.
City Clerk Susan Payne said the council heard last week that Paladin Wireless plans to start putting customers on its Internet service July 1. Payne said they have connected their equipment on the Northridge water tower and are working on their power source at the high school water tower now.
“Residents will likely see Paladin trucks about town this week,” she said. Payne also pointed out that customers who still use Windstream for home phone service will be able to sign up for Paladin Internet service if they choose to.
The council also heard about maintenance and upgrade needs at the sewer lift stations and are awaiting a price quote on work that needs to be done.
Payne said city officials have had numerous complaints about traffic on Edgewood Drive at its intersection with Hwy. 98 West. She said most complaints are about fast traffic that veers off onto Edgewood. She said they are working with the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) on some idea and that city police are spending more time in that area in the meantime. She said they are also requesting that the DOT do a daily traffic count there as well.
The city maintenance department will be working to repair sidewalks along Madison Street (first) and then along Crawford W. Long Street. She said they are already beginning to remove old concrete sections on Madison Street. The city plans to use LMEG fund to make the repairs.
Payne said the city hall staff is working hard to make contact with all Danielsville residents about the 2020 Census to make sure that everyone replies to it and to help anyone who is having a problem doing so.
“If there are residents that have not turned in their Census forms – or need assistance due to Internet service or any other issue they need to call city hall,” Payne said. “We are glad to help however we can and want to make sure we get all residents counted.”
The council voted last week to move to matured Certificates of Deposit (CDs), one with a $4,343 balance and one with a $10,732 balance to Edward Jones to put into a MFS Georgia municipal bond.
The council decided to have the maintenance department provide upkeep to the Old Danielsville Cemetery for the season. Inmates from the county jail typically take care of the cemetery’s upkeep as it is on county land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.