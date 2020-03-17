Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Chairperson Tracy Dean has released the following announcement:
“Please be advised that there will be temporary changes on our delivery of services as we continue to keep abreast of CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday, March 14, 2020, the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, made an announcement addressing a State of Emergency related to COVID-19.
The March 24, 2020 (PPP) Presidential Preference Primary Election is postponed and will be combined with the May 19, 2020 General Primary. It has not been cancelled. Early Voting for the PPP will NOT continue. Please be assured that all of the ballots cast thus far WILL COUNT. All absentee ballots that are received until March 24th deadline will be accepted as normal, and absentee ballots for the March 24 Presidential Primary can still be requested until Friday, March 20. More details to come as we receive instructions from the Secretary of State.
Many of our services are available online and by mail. If you have questions or need assistance, please call our office at (706) 795-6335.
•If you need to check to see if you are registered to vote, you may contact the Elections Office during normal business hours, Mon-Fri 8 am until 5:00 pm at (706) 795-6335. Or you may go online to: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
•If you need to register to vote, please contact our office by phone and we will mail out the necessary paperwork or you may go online to https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcome.do#no-back-button
•If you need to apply for an absentee ballot please contact our office by phone, (706) 795-6335, email tdean@madisonco.us or at our website. www.mcelections.net
Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are working to provide services utilizing technology so as to limit person to person contact so as to aid in the fight against further spread of the virus.”
