The candidates have put campaign signs around the county, shook countless hands, made their views known across print, digital and radio forums, filled mailboxes with glossy flyers.
Now it’s the voters’ turn to talk.
The 2022 primary and non partisan elections will be held Tuesday, May 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the county’s 12 voting precincts. For more information about county voting precincts, visit mcelections.net. Early voting will continue at the county elections office off Albany Avenue across from the county government complex from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, 1,448 out of the county’s 22,123 registered voters (6.5 percent) had cast early ballots.
While a county school board seat and two local legislative posts are contested this Tuesday, county voters are also voting “Yes” or “No” on renewing a one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for school improvements. The school system used SPLOST money to expand the high school in 2014, and the renewal of SPLOST Tuesday would help cover the payments on the upgrade in facilities for the county’s lone high school. Without renewal, those debt payments would come from property taxes. The payments on the high school upgrade will conclude in 2029.
But the schools anticipate generating up to $22 million SPLOST funds, and that money will be used beyond debt payments. Plans for an ag center, fine arts center and a new Ila Elementary School are in the works, along with a variety of technological and facilities upgrades for the schools.
Not all seats on Tuesday’s ballot are contested. For instance, incumbent Robert Hooper will keep his school board District 1 post for another four years after qualifying unopposed in the non-partisan race. But incumbent Angie McGinnis is facing three challengers for her District 2 seat: Scotty Chatham, Dan Lampe and Magalyn Hall.
Three Madison County commission seats are on the ballot this year. In District 3, Republican incumbent Frank May will be challenged by Democrat Larry Gresham Sr. in November. Republican Brian Kirk will hold onto his District 4 BOC seat for another four years after qualifying unopposed for the position. Republican incumbent Derek Doster will face Democrat Henrietta (Nell) Browne in November for the BOC District 5 seat.
David Patton Sr. will serve another four years as the county’s Magistrate Judge after qualifying unopposed. George E. Smith qualified unopposed to the county’s soil and water conservation representative.
Republican incumbent Alan Powell, Hartwell, qualified for the House District 33 seat. He is the current District 32 representative, but that district will change to 33 after Jan. 1. It includes Pittman, Ila, Poca, Harrison and Mill precincts. He will be challenged by Republican Dylan Purcell on Tuesday’s ballot.
Incumbent Republican Rob Leverett, Elberton, qualified unopposed in the new House District 123, which includes Hull, Colbert, Comer, Paoli, Collins, Fork and Danielsville. He is currently the District 33 representative, but that district will be District 123 when new terms begin next year.
Four people, three Republicans and one Democrat, qualified for the State Senate District 47 seat currently held by Republican Frank Ginn, Danielsville. Ginn faces challenges from Charlie Chase, Winder, and Ross Harvin, Commerce, in the Republican primary. The winner of that race will face Democrat Conolus Scott, Danielsville, in November.
Eight Republicans qualified for the U.S. House District 10 seat, including Timothy Barr, Paul Broun, Mike Collins, David Curry, Vernon Jones, Marc McMain, Alan Sims and Mitchell Swan. Meanwhile, five Democrats have qualified for the position, including Paul Walton of Hull, Jessica Fore, Tabitah Johnson-Green, Phyllis Hatcher and Femi Oduwole.
Incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock faces a challenge in the Democratic primary from Tamara Johnson-Shealey. And the winner of that race will face one of six Republicans who have qualified for the seat: Gary Black, Josh Clark, Kelvin King, Jonathan “Jon” McCollum, Latham Saddler and Herschel Walker.
Governor Brian Kemp is facing four Republican opponents in the May 24 primary for the Governor’s seat: Catherine Davis, David Perdue, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams. The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
Nine Democrats have qualified for the Lt. Governor’s race, including Erick E. Allen, Charlie Bailey, Tyrone Brooks Jr., Tony Brown, Kwanza Hall, Jason T. Hayes, Derrick L. Jackson, R. Malik and Renitta Shannon. Four Republicans have qualified for the position: Burt Jones, Mack McGregor, Butch Miller and Jeanne Seaver.
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger faces three challengers in his party’s primary: David C. Belle Isle, Jody Hice and T.J. Hudson. The winner will face one of five Democratic hopefuls: Dee Dawkins-Haigler, John Eaves, Floyd Griffin, Bee Nguyen or Michael Owens.
Incumbent Republican attorney general Chris Carr is challenged in the primaries by John Gordon. Two Democrats — Jennifer “Jen” Jordan and Christian Wise Smith — are seeking the position.
Three Democrats are seeking to be the Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture: Winfred Dukes, Nakita Hemingway and Fred Swann. The winner will face Republican Tyler Harper in November.
Incumbent Republican insurance commissioner John King faces two primary challengers: Ben Cowart and Patrick Witt. Three Democrats are seeking the position: Raphael Baker, Janice Laws Robinson and Matthew Wilson.
Incumbent Republican state school superintendent Richards Woods faces John D. Barge in his party’s primary. The winner will face one of the following Democrats in November: Currey Hitchens, Jaha V. Howard, James Morrow Jr. or Alisha Thomas Searcy.
Five Democrats — William “Will” Boddie Jr., Thomas Dean, Nicole Horn, Lester G. Jackson III and Nadia Surrency — are vying to be the next Georgia Commissioner of Labor. The winner of the primary will face one of the following three Republicans in November: Kartik Bhatt, Mike Coan or Bruce Thompson.
