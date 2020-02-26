Dennis Adams has announced his candidacy for Madison County’s District 1 seat at the board of commission table.
Adams is a lifelong resident of the county and grew up in the Sanford community, where he and his wife, Deborah, have lived on Hardman-Hooper Road for over 40 years. Mrs. Adams is retired from the women’s healthcare profession where she performed diagnostic ultrasounds.
He is an active member of Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church and graduated from Madison County High School in 1972.
The couple has three children: Lauren Mary Watson, Anna Lee Adams and Russell Buddy Adams.
“Each of our children attended Madison County schools and for me personally are a statement of how good our school system is,” said Adams.
Adams has been in the construction/commercial plumbing trade for 48 years and is a partner in Kings Plumbing Company, LLC.
“We have over 30 employees, many who live in Madison County,” Adams said. “I feel I do have experience in dealing with employee relations and putting together benefits for our employees.”
Adams said his primary responsibility in the company is bidding on projects, negotiating projects, contract administration and purchasing materials.
“These are the skills I feel help qualify me for the District 1 commissioner’s post,” he said.
He and his wife also own a small beef cattle farm in the Neese Sanford community.
“I am seeking this office because I feel that I can contribute a fresh outlook on the business conducted by the Madison County Board of Commissioners based on conservative fiscal responsibility and applying due diligence in review of the challenges our county faces now and in the years to come,” Adams said. “It goes without saying that issues like the GRP power plant in Colbert, the Seagraves Mill dam acquisition and the controversy surrounding the Little League/recreation department now appear to not have been handled with the best long-term interest of our county in mind.”
Adams said he also feels that his personal business experience and the fact that he has no vested interest in uncontrolled growth in the county qualifies him as the best candidate for this position.
“Of course, our county will grow in population,” Adams said. “But it should take place where we currently have infrastructure to support that growth. This includes accessibility to county water, access to and maintenance of public roads, safe intersections and schools.”
Adams said he believes county leaders should encourage small businesses that have low impact on public resources and are environmentally friendly to locate or establish themselves in the county.
“We have an industrial park near Comer that is underutilized and a major highway and rail access in our county that needs to be recognized and marketed,” he said.
In regard to county government employees, he said he recognizes that the county has many long-term employees that are doing an excellent job and need to be retained through compensation and benefits packages that he plans to take part in overseeing as commissioner.
“This is to make sure that we are competitive with those counties that surround us,” he said. “We also have a sheriff’s department, volunteer fire departments, EMTs and a recreation department that should receive more support in their efforts to better serve our county.”
Adams acknowledges that he is a newcomer to politics in the county but says he does not see this as a hindrance to his ability to serve his county at this time.
“In fact, in this election we are faced with the challenge of electing and possibly returning to something that can only be described as ‘business as usual’ for Madison County or we can move forward with perhaps a fresh outlook and new ideas,” said Adams. “I commit to that I will apply the same policy of openness, honesty and integrity in my role as District 1 commissioner as I have in my personal business. In that I am asking for your support and your vote for District 1 commissioner.”
