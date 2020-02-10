A Madison County deputy was arrested on one count of felony possession of methamphetamine by Georgia Bureau of Investigation officers (GBI) following a traffic stop by a Georgia State Patrol trooper in Hull Saturday, Feb. 8.
According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Deputy Gabriel Dalton, 31, of Elberton, was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest, which occurred after information was received by the sheriff’s office from another agency. Information pertinent to the arrest was turned over to the GBI for “a fair and impartial investigation,” the press release stated.
After his arrest, Dalton was immediately terminated from employment by Sheriff Michael Moore and booked into the Madison County Jail. Following a bond hearing, Dalton was released on a $8,350 bond. The case was turned over to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
“There is no evidence at this time that there were any violations of Georgia law while Dalton was on duty with the sheriff’s office,” the press release stated.
Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Patton said Dalton has served with the sheriff’s office since 2016, minus a one-year tour of duty in Afghanistan.
Patton declined to name the agency who provided the information that led to Dalton’s arrest.
District Attorney Parks White was asked Monday if Dalton’s arrest would affect prosecutions in cases worked by Dalton.
“We will have to examine each case to determine whether the prosecution is compromised by these allegations,” said White. “In many cases, there is body cam which corroborates the officer's account. More than anything, we hope that Deputy Dalton is able to get the treatment he needs. He is a veteran and has served his country honorably.”
