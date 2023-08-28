Kristy Daniels has accepted a new role within the Department of Family and Children’s Services and will step down as DFCS director for Madison County. Daniels has worked in Madison County for 10 years.

The move comes after the Madison County Board of Commissioners invited the former director to stand before the board at its meeting on Aug. 7 to address ongoing issues with the county DFCS service.

