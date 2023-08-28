Kristy Daniels has accepted a new role within the Department of Family and Children’s Services and will step down as DFCS director for Madison County. Daniels has worked in Madison County for 10 years.
The move comes after the Madison County Board of Commissioners invited the former director to stand before the board at its meeting on Aug. 7 to address ongoing issues with the county DFCS service.
In the past few years, DFCS divisions state-wide have faced multiple budget cuts and staffing issues. In a May 2020 article Daniels reported a 14% budget cut in 2020 and 6% cut in 2019 that were mandated at the state level.
In that same article, Daniels told a reporter, “our numbers (child abuse/neglect) have gone down.” “With school being out, teachers aren’t seeing kids to tell them what’s going on at home. They’re seeing them on the computer. But the cases we’ve been getting have been more severe.”
At that time, the county DFCS employed 23 staff to serve 18 foster families and 20 foster children in addition to serving families who utilize federal and state assistance programs and the investigation of other family issues.
Since the reopening of in-person school days, the DFCS office has maintained a two-day per week schedule and the school system has had issues with communicating with the office for reporting, referrals and meetings. The office hours are dictated by the state office.
Superintendent Michael Williams said local families need a physical place to go for help. He said that the system realized internet and technology issues with COVID shut-downs and the investigative powers of DFCS would help in moving some families forward in concerns students encounter in and out of the school day.
“We understand staffing shortages, definitely,” he said. “Our local risk reduction team works very well to best serve our families.”
He estimates the team made about 100 formal referrals to DFCS last year. That figure does not include requests for consultations and supplemental help for families in need. He says the number as well as the severity of cases has increased dramatically since COVID, especially student mental health issues.
“It has been difficult to get timely help, especially with mental health issues,” he said. Student performance and attendance are often impacted when they are not addressed, he continued.
Whatever the reason for reduced services, the impact has greatly impacted the school system’s ability to serve the families of the county, which according to commission chair Todd Higdon is the reason the BOC requested Daniels’ presence at the meeting.
During the last BOC meeting, Daniels came at the request of the board, presenting a budget that has not changed for about 10 years, but Higdon asked her to explain revenue reserves and control of funds within the budget. The county supplements state funds for programs for children served by the county like haircuts, Christmas and birthday presents and incentives for good grades. The county has budgeted $33,500 per year for those programs.
Daniels told the BOC that the number of children in the system fluctuates widely from year to year. She said they currently serve 35 children. The number has varied from the teens to 50 in recent years, she said. At the time of the meeting, Daniels reported only two foster homes within the county, so many of the children are placed in foster homes throughout other parts of the state.
In a written statement from Higdon and shared with the BOC, he told Daniels, “[T]he sentiment from the school perspective is that DFCS does not get involved until it’s absolutely necessary ordered by a judge.”
He continued to explain that the system has reporting mandates but very little power to hold meetings, go into homes and investigate matters.
“They’re frustrated by the lack of involvement and a lack of services provided from the fact as far as insurance is involved,” he continued. He said the school system has requested support from DFCS to host meetings in its $5 million facility and send letters to parents, but the department has refused those requests.
Both commissioners Dennis Adams and Derek Doster joined Higdon’s questions, expressing both dismay and disbelief that the state has dictated reduced office hours and is not supporting the local office with serving the county’s citizens.
“The decline in DFCS in general has been going on for well over 10 years, and it’s getting worse every day,” Higdon told Daniels.
Higdon and Superintendent Williams have discussed the systemic issues with DFCS and agree that the highest priority for local children and families is opening up the local office.
“Both of our desires are to see their office hours open back up,” Williams said.
Hidgon repeated, “opening two days a week is not a government service.”
“If we can’t get our citizens served, it’s going to be difficult for our board to support funding,” he said in explaining his desire to improve service for county families.
In an email dated Aug. 10, 2023, Daniels told the chairman a transition to her new role had been in process but she was not at liberty to inform the board at its meeting. Christina Garrett was named interim director, effective Aug. 14, 2023. According to Higdon, the chairman and school system hope for consultation and would like the potential for letters of recommendation for the new permanent director.
The state office did not respond to a request for comment for this article.
