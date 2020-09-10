Madison County will get a new Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) building after all.
The county DFCS office, which is currently housed in Elbert County, will move into the new facility in August 2021.
Don Chandler of Municipal Development Services (MDS) negotiated with Madison County and Danielsville leaders to locate a new DFCS facility in the old school board office on Mary Ellen Court in Danielsville. A proposed agreement with the county government fell through. But Chandler, whose company was awarded a $5 million contract with the state government to construct the facility, said Tuesday that the 13,800-square-foot building will be constructed on 7.257 acres formerly owned by the county school system, which recently finalized the sale with MDS for $258,096.
“I am pleased to report that through the support of the Governor's Office, State Properties Commission and the Department of Human Services, the Madison County DFCS facility will be a reality to the citizens of Madison County,” said Chandler.
The developer said the property will have a new access off Hwy. 29.
“The original access to the property from Mary Ellen Drive will be closed and a new access will be constructed off of U.S. Hwy. 29,” he said.
Chandler said the state has “executed a 20-year, full service lease with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation, Efficient Government Public Service II, Inc. which will operate the building during the lease term.”
“The project will be developed by MDS-Madison, LLC,” he said. “The project architect is Hill Foley Rossi & Associates, LLC. Construction will be by J. K. Lockwood Construction Company. Interested subcontractors and vendors should watch for future announcements in The Madison County Journal.”
