Madison County High School principal Jamie Dixon has resigned effective Aug. 26.
MCHS assistant principal Johnathan Harris has been named the interim MCHS principal.
Dixon, who was hired as MCHS principal in April 2021, said he’s stepping down from the position to care for his mother, who he said is suffering from dementia and needs end-of-life care.
“It just hit me hard and I needed to figure out how to spend more quality time with my mother for the next couple of months,” said Dixon. “It pains me. I love those kids. And I’m certainly going to miss them and always be a Red Raider and fan of Red Raiders.”
Dixon said leaving is a difficult decision.
“I have nothing but praise for Madison County,” he said. “The students are amazing. I will miss them dearly. The faculty is outstanding. I will miss them as well. It’s a horribly difficult decision, but one that I need to embark upon. It’s unfortunate I did not foresee this when I came here. And I am truly sorry for leaving on such short notice, but again, time is of the essence, and I felt like it was something I needed to do.”
The departing principal, who has served as principal at East Jackson and Colquitt County high schools, said Harris will do a great job as interim principal.
“Johnathan is not only up for the position, he is extraordinarily bright, articulate, and he will do a fantastic job in my humble opinion,” said Dixon. “I was able to bring Johnathan. It was clear to me that we were going to need his expertise and he and I have talked about his ability to sit in the seat I occupied. He is an outstanding hire and I look forward to a bright future for Madison County High School with him at the helm.”
Superintendent Michael Williams said Dixon will be missed.
“That (his mother’s health) has been weighing on him, I know, and you have to understand that,” said Williams. “I appreciate Mr. Dixon’s service here and I understand and wish him all the best moving forward.”
The superintendent said the search for a new MCHS principal will begin after the new year.
“We feel the best time to open up and advertise will be the end of the year and beginning of January,” he said. “We’ll go through the full process at that time.”
Williams also voiced support for Harris and said the high school has a great staff and will be in good shape.
The county school board discussed Dixon’s resignation Monday evening. In other personnel matters, the board:
COMER
•hired Lauen Davis as a paraprofessional
•approved afterschool duties for Nathan Bond, Mallory Burdette, Ashley Maddox and Brad Sikes
DANIELSVILLE
•hired Emerald Epps to replace O. Hanson as a paraprofessional
HULL-SANFORD
•approved afterschool duties for Brandy Brown, Jennifer Foster and Amanda Manley
MCMS
•approved Melissa Demmick as a long-term substitute teacher for M. Peterman.
TRANSPORTATION
•approved a change in hours for bus driver Deborah Owensby
•approved a change in status for bus driver Hope Rice
INFORMATION
•received the resignation of Carver Moore with MCHS technology effective Sept. 1
•received the resignation of Connie Mason Reynolds as a full-time bus drier. She’ll serve as a substitute driver.
•received the resignation of Morgan Tolbert with the Hull-Sanford afterschool program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.