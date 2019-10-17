Discipline data is collected on all Georgia schools by the state Department of Education and the DOE recently released 2018-19 numbers on each system, including Madison County.
County school superintendent Michael Williams said school staff and teachers work hard to make sure county schools are well-disciplined.
"We are always concerned about the number of discipline incidents at each school and will continue to look for ways to decrease those numbers,” he said.
Here is DOE data on Madison County High School and Madison County Middle School:
MCHS — incidents
4 academic dishonesty
2 alcohol
13 battery
1 bullying
1 computer trespass
29 drugs not alcohol
35 fighting
1 gang related
7 larcency - theft
3 sexual harassment
12 sex offenses
9 threats - intimidation
90 tobacco
2 vandalism
3 weapon - knife
91 other attendance related
1 other dress code
3 other possession of unapproved item
165 other student incivility
42 other discipline incident
MCHS — discipline
311 in-school suspension
57 other discipline action
146 out-of-school suspension
36 assigned to alternative school
21 bus suspension — 10 days or fewer
3 bus suspension — over 10 days
MCMS — incidents
1 academic dishonesty
1 alcohol
1 arson
11 battery
2 bullying
8 disorderly conduct
2 drugs not alcohol
60 fighting
4 gang related
10 larceny-theft
17 sexual harassment
19 sex offenses
14 threat-intimidation
28 tobacco
4 vandalism
5 weapon-knife
2 weapon-other
36 other attendance related
2 other dress code
3 other possession of unapproved item
503 other student incivility
85 other discipline incident
82 repeated offenses
MCMS — discipline
651 in-school suspension
332 other discipline action
183 out-of school suspension
4 juvenile court referral
19 assigned to alternative school
75 bus suspension — 10 days or fewer
2 bus suspension — 10 days or more
2 non-permanent expulsion
2 physical restraint
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.