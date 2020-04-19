The COVID-19 Community Response Fund hosted by the Athens Area Community Foundation in partnership with United Way of Northeast Georgia, which serves Madison County agencies, is asking for the community to match a recent gift.
The COVID-19 response fund has received a gift of $50,000 from the Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation and is seeking donations to match that gift.
The COVID-19 Community Response Fund will offer support to local organizations providing essential services associated with the pandemic in the community.
Anyone can help by making a donation to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. To make a donation, visit www.athensareacf.org. For more information, email info@athensareacf.org. Funds will be granted to organizations based on areas of greatest need according to data and community insights and assessments. The funding will not be restricted to current United Way of Northeast Georgia partners.
