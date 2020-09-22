Madison County has had 674 total COVID-19 cases since March, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, including 43 over the past week and five people hospitalized.
On Sept. 15, the DPH reported the total number of Madison County cases was 631, with eight deaths and 51 people hospitalized. On Sept. 22, the number was 674 with eight deaths and 56 people hospitalized.
The Madison County School System reports four students and three staff members currently positive with COVID-19.
The Sept. 16 report shows 248 students and 10 employees in the county school system currently under quarantine. The school system has 5,068 students and 721 staff members.
The school system updates COVID-19 figures each Wednesday at www.madison.k12.ga.us.
