Madison County had 72 confirmed covid cases in the final two weeks of August, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The DPH reports 6,648 cases in the county since the pandemic began, with 103 confirmed deaths and 14 deaths suspected from covid, along with 509 hospitalizations. Georgia has had 2,213,523 cases, 32,998 confirmed deaths, 124,272 hospitalizations and 16,737 ICU admissions since March 2020.
