Warrants have been issued for a Madison County woman who pulled into the path of a truck last week on Hwy. 98 in a wreck that killed her infant son and seriously injured her other two children, ages 5 and 8.
The 5-year-old is being treated at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta with life-threatening injuries.
Arrest warrants were filed last week in the Madison County Magistrate Judge’s office for Tela Wood, 34, Hull. Wood, who was also injured in the accident, faces a charge of homicide by vehicle in the first degree for the death of her 5-month-old son, Charles M. Wood Jr. She will also be charged with two felony counts of serious injury by vehicle, misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI)/drugs and failure to yield the right of way.
Captain Jimmy Patton with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Wood has been released from the hospital and is in Atlanta with her injured child.
""We are working to set up a time to turn herself in," he said.
The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Nov. 19 when Wood turned her 1998 Toyota 4Runner in front of a 1998 Peterbilt truck driven by a Carlton man, who was not injured in the accident.
