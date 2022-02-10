A new Ila Elementary School, an ag center, a fine arts building at the high school, new buses to accommodate a growing student population — those are a few plans of the county school board in coming years.
And renewal of the one-cent Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) is essential in having the funds to tackle those projects. So, the county board of education agreed Tuesday to put the sales tax renewal before Madison County voters May 24.
If approved, the five-year, one-cent sales tax would generate up to $22 million and the school board would be authorized to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $14 million so the system could have cash flow to tackle construction projects.
School board member Byron Lee said E-SPLOST is “absolutely necessary” in addressing school needs in Madison County.
“All the projects we’ve been able to do are because of the E-SPLOST, and the projects we want to do will be because of E-SPLOST,” he said, noting that recent E-SPLOST collections have been at record highs in the county and that revenues are flowing in from people outside the county buying goods in the county. “That’s people buying gas and buying groceries, buying a Coca Cola even. It helps take the burden off our backs, property owners’ backs.”
The E-SPLOST, if renewed, will be used to improve technology at the county’s seven schools. That money will be used to cover various facilities needs at the schools, and the revenue will help cover debt payments on previous renovations at the high school and Comer Elementary. Payment on the major expansion of the high school that was completed in 2014 will be final in 2029.
School board members had previously considered expanding Ila Elementary School at its current site, which was constructed in 1956, but the board is planning to acquire property to build a new Ila school on a different site.
“We’re looking at a new elementary school,” said superintendent Michael Williams. “We’re going to try to acquire some property. There’s not enough land that the board owns around there. And with sewer lines, it’s not feasible for us to build there on that site.”
Williams said a new elementary school is expected to run in the $16-to-20 million range.
“Financially we’re in good shape right now as a school district, but you’re talking $16-to-20 million for a new elementary school,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been quoted and prices are climbing and the longer we wait, the more expensive it’s going to be to build.”
The superintendent said it’s too early to give a timeframe on when a new elementary school could open. He said the land must be acquired, the site approved by the state, the facilities designed, etc.
“I don’t even want to say,” said Williams about a possible completion date. “Securing the land is where we’re at right now. We’re trying to secure some property — 15-to-30 acres that would allow us to build a good new elementary school.”
He said there’s no desire among board members to raise property taxes to address facility needs.
“The board hopes that we can secure enough revenue through the E-SPLOST moving forward to work toward building that new school and any other capital outlay projects that we might have,” he said.
Williams added that E-SPLOST has been good for the school system.
“E-SPLOST revenue has been extremely good for us, and we appreciate the voters approving that the last go around,” he said. “And we hope to continue with our E-SPLOST funds and hope to continue to see an increase in those funds.”
The county school board also approved a number of personnel actions Tuesday. That list will be printed in next week’s Journal.
