Madison County had not one, but two city elections end in a tie earlier this month, and early voting for the Nov. 30 runoff races will start next week.
In Colbert, Gregory Magrum and Ellyn Trinrud received 50 votes apiece in the race for a council seat. And in Carlton, Roy Fornash and June Hawkins both received 22 votes.
Early voting for both runoff elections will be at the county elections office at 20 Albany Avenue in Danielsville near the county government complex Nov. 22-24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 30 at the Colbert and Carlton precincts: Colbert First Baptist Church Family Life Center and the Carlton Baptist Church Family Life Center.
