Early voting for the Nov. 2 elections in Madison County begin at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12.
All early voting will take place at the county board of elections office at 20 Albany Avenue in Danielsville. For more information, call 706-795-6335.
The November ballot includes several contested local elections.
Melanie Dove, Frank May and Marilyn Walton are running to fill the unexpired term of Theresa Bettis, who resigned from the position earlier this year.
In Carlton, Roy Fornash will face June Hawkins for the post three seat, while incumbents Ken Parthun and Pete Wagenaar will run unopposed.
In Colbert, Cynthia Fortson is slated to face incumbent Ray H. Thomas for one council seat, and Gregory S. Magrum, Josh Tiller and Ellyn Trinrud will run to fill the seat held by Evelyn Power.
In Comer, Joey Wilbon and Jimmy Yarbrough will seek the mayor’s post. Michael Bradley Free and Sherman George Mattox will run for the District 1 council seat, while Michael Braxton Wilder will challenge District 4 incumbent Eddie West.
In Danielsville, Steve Russum and Dona Miller qualified unopposed for seats three and four. In Ila, Wanda F. Lanphear qualified unopposed for a council seat. And in Hull, three candidates were unopposed in posts 1-3: Rufus Michael McElroy, Brian Douglas Koepnick and John L. Barber.
The Nov. 2 ballot will also include a countywide referendum for a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) for a one-cent tax on every dollar spent in Madison County that will fund transportation improvements, such as road paving, in Madison County and its municipalities.
