Early voting for the Aug. 11 runoffs continues through Aug. 7 at the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration office in Danielsville.
Incumbent county commission chairman John Scarborough and challenger Todd Higdon are facing off for the BOC chairman’s seat. The winner of the primary will be sworn in for a four-year term in January, since there is no Democratic challenger on the November ballot.
Terry Chandler and Grant Gillespie are seeking the BOC District 2 Republican nomination. The winner of that primary will face Democrat Conolus Scott in November. Robert Leverett and Tripp Strickland are vying for the Republican House District 33 nomination. The winner of that primary will face Democrat Kerry Dornell Hamm in November.
The race to fill the U.S. 9th Congressional District seat has four candidates remaining — two Democratic and two Republican, with each vying to win their party’s nomination for the November general election.
Republicans Matt Gurtler and Andrew Clyde will face off Aug. 11, with the winner going against either Democrat Devin Pandy or Brooke Siskin on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.