Early voting for runoffs starts Monday
Early voting for the Aug. 11 runoff elections starts Monday, July 20.
Voters who want to cast their ballots early can visit the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday between July 20 and Aug. 7.
“We will continue to go by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) recommendations on social distancing,” said elections board chairperson Tracy Dean. “I do encourage voters to vote by mail or early voting.”
Those who did not vote and those who voted a nonpartisan ballot in the June 9 election are eligible to vote in the Aug. 11 runoff. But whatever ballot style you chose in the June 9 election is the way you will have to vote in the runoff. Someone who voted in the Democratic primary cannot vote in a Republican runoff and vice versa.
Absentee ballot applications are being accepted for the runoff election. Contact the Board of Elections and Registration at 706-795-6335 or tdean@madisonco.us for more information. Once an absentee ballot is received, the voted ballot may be mailed to the elections office or dropped off in the drop box at the office. Sample ballots can be viewed at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
FORUMS HELD THIS WEEK
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Farm Bureau held Facebook Live political forum July 15 for candidates in the Aug. 11 Republican runoff elections. The event is available on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The event will be on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Candidates for county commission chairman, incumbent John Scarborough and Todd Higdon will be shown at 10 a.m. with BOC District 2 candidates Terry Chandler and Grant Gillespie at 10:30 a.m. and State House District 33 candidates Rob Leverett and Tripp Strickland at 11 a.m. The event will be archived on the Chamber Facebook page.
The Madison County Republican Party will host a forum with the two Republican candidates for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District — Andrew Clyde and State Rep. Matt Gurtler Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Madison County High School located at 600 Madison Street in Danielsville.
