Early voting for the Comer District 3 city council runoff Dec. 3 between Laura Minish and Tommy R. Appling will begin Monday, Nov. 25 at the county board of elections office.
District 3 Comer residents can vote early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections office at 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielville. Voters must show proper identification.
Minish led the way in the three-person Nov. 5 election, but failed to get over 50 percent of the votes. She tallied 31 votes (49.2 percent). Appling was second with 26 votes (41.3 percent), while incumbent Howard Threlkeld received five votes (7.9 percent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.