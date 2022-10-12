All those political ads are coming via airwaves, texts, online, in mailboxes and in print. But it’s nearly time for citizens to have a say.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections will begin Monday, Oct. 17 and continue on business days through Nov. 4 at the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Office at 20 Albany Avenue in Danielsville next to the county government complex. Saturday voting will be held Oct. 22 and 29.
Of course, the national spotlight is on the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, along with the Governor’s race between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.
But Madison County residents have local choices to make, too. For instance, should restaurants in the county be allowed to serve liquor by the drink? That will be determined by voters with a liquor-by-the-drink referendum on the county ballot.
Voters will also choose between State Senate District 47 Republican incumbent Frank Ginn and Democratic challenger Conolus Scott — who both live in Madison County. In Colbert, voters will pick either Gregory Magrum or Tim Wyatt as their new mayor, with Michelle Cole and Chris Peck facing off for the Post 4 seat.
For more information about county voting, visit mcelections.net or call 706-795-6335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.