Early voting for the June 9 primary and non partisan elections is now being held through June 5 at the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration office at 94 Spring Lake Drive in Danielsville Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Tracy Dean, chairperson of the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration, offered the following instructions to voters this week:
1. Voters can review their sample ballots at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
2. We ask that when voters come in person to vote early that they please observe the social distancing requirements.
3. We ask that voters that requested absentee ballots and have not voted and do not plan on it to be patience with us because we are having to cancel those ballots prior to letting them vote on a machine.
4. When a voter receives their ballot, there is a sheet of instructions with it. The instructions state to place the voted ballot into the extra envelope. However there isn't an envelope in the packet only a "sleeve" or piece of paper folded. We ask that they put the voted ballot into this sleeve or they may stop by the office and obtain an envelope for that use. They will then place the sleeve or the envelope into the mailing envelope. If the voter does not put their voted ballot into this paper/envelope the ballot will still count.
5. Ballots and any other correspondence can be placed into our drop box. We retrieve this correspondence each afternoon and each morning.
6. As we continue to be open for early voting, the closer to election day, the voter may experience a wait time due to our office having to observe the social distancing requirement and also the number of people in the building. We have four voting units available for early voting, as that is complying with the 6' requirement.
