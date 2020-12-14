Early voting is now under way for the two Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia.
Republican incumbent David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Republican Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unfinished term of Johnny Isakson, faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Voting is held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday this week, then Dec. 21 through Dec. 23, and Dec. 28 through Dec. 31 at the county elections office at 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
A secure drop box is located at the county office for absentee ballots and any other election material.
