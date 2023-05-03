The pretty, green scenery next to the county library is a reminder of how a Madison County woman helped the county landmark grow and flourish.
The Jennie Ruth Echols Memorial Garden was dedicated on a sunny and breezy Sunday afternoon to the memory of the longtime librarian and historian who helped transform the library from a spare room in the American Legion Building to the multiservice community hub that the facility is today.
Echols, who passed away in 2021, was a librarian for 33 years and an avid reader, historian and genealogist.
“We all have our own memories of Jennie Ruth,” said local attorney and longtime library supporter Victor Johnson. “Now, we all have this lovely memorial garden to remind us each of Jennie Ruth and what she did for us and for the library.”
The garden, designed by Melissa Tufts, was the backdrop for the Sunday service, which included words from retired Magistrate Judge Harry Rice, who welcomed the crowd of about 70 to the event.
Laura Carter, who worked with Mrs. Echols as part of the region library system, spoke of how the library in many small towns has served as the most accessible gateway to the outside world. Carter said Echols “loved the library and worked hard to make sure it grew so it could better serve the people of Madison County.”
“She made a difference,” said Carter. “She loved her family. She loved Madison County and she loved the library.”
Carter also spoke of Echols’s “knowledge and passion for history.”
“She loved Madison County and had a pronounced sense of place,” said Carter. “She cared about the people of Madison County who had been there before. She also cared about the people who were there in the present.”
Former Madison County Library Branch Manager and current library board member Jennifer Ivey worked under Sara Carter, who had been an assistant manager under Echols. Carter was unable to attend due to medical reasons, but Ivey said she wanted to speak on her behalf and express how much she enjoyed working with Echols.
“She (Carter) held her (Echols) in such high regard and high esteem for the work that she did for the community,” said Ivey.
Pastor Calvin Ward delivered the prayer at the event and recalled what a “great personality and great life she had that affected so many us.”
Johnson chuckled reading a comment from a library patron who remembered how she had gotten scolded by Echols when her child got grape juice on a library book. Echols had told her not to leave a child alone with a book and juice. And the commenter said she still doesn’t mix books and juice anymore.
Lanier Burden of Woodmen of the World presented both an American flag and a Georgia flag to library branch manager Aleta Mendenhall-Turner to display on the flagpole outside the library.
After the ceremony, the crowd gathered in the Jere Ayers meeting room for a reception with a large spread of refreshments.
Echols’ brother, Odis Graham, spoke up at the ceremony about what a good sister she was and how hard she worked.
Echols’ son, David Echols, said he was grateful to all who took time Sunday to attend the ceremony.
"Mama would have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness put forth for this dedication,” said David Echols. “She would be happy, knowing that something that she was a part of, is still recognized as an important asset to our community. Thanks to all of the friends and family who took time to attend this special event."
